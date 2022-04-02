Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of DBD stock opened at $6.61 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $15.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.97.

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Hein Park Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter worth $5,734,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,067,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after buying an additional 577,353 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,333,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,121,000 after buying an additional 381,943 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 511,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 334,514 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 267,166 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

