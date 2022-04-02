Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.93% from the stock’s previous close.
NASDAQ:DGHI opened at $3.38 on Thursday. Digihost Technology has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.08. The company has a current ratio of 13.20, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.59 million during the quarter. Digihost Technology had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 3.16%.
About Digihost Technology (Get Rating)
Digihost Technology, Inc is a block chain technology company, which engages in crypto currency mining. It focuses on validation through mining, hosting solutions, and blockchain software solutions. The company was founded on February 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
