Digitalcoin (DGC) Trading 3.2% Lower This Week

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 37.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $216,116.31 and approximately $14.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,603.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,482.67 or 0.07472896 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.99 or 0.00272493 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.95 or 0.00815270 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00101057 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012853 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007801 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.99 or 0.00476333 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.39 or 0.00404242 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,644,098 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

