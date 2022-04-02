DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DISH. UBS Group raised DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.
DISH traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.20. 2,657,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,833,938. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.01. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $25.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.12.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in DISH Network by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 722,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,571,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in DISH Network by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 438,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 230,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.
About DISH Network (Get Rating)
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DISH Network (DISH)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.