DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DISH. UBS Group raised DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

DISH traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.20. 2,657,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,833,938. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.01. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $25.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.12.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in DISH Network by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 722,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,571,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in DISH Network by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 438,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 230,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

