Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Raised to C$70.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DLMAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.11.

Shares of DLMAF stock opened at $57.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.38. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

