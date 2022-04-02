Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Increased to C$79.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DOL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Dollarama from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$61.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Desjardins raised Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.09.

Dollarama stock opened at C$72.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$66.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$61.30. The company has a market cap of C$21.21 billion and a PE ratio of 36.01. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$52.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.37.

In related news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

