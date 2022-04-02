Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Shares Down 6%

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was down 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 12,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,727,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOMA shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Doma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Doma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96.

In related news, Director Mark Ein acquired 332,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $799,128.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMA. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Doma in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Doma in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Doma in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Doma in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Doma in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 16.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doma Company Profile (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

