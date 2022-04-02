DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of DBL stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $734,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.