DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of DRDGOLD from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.00 to $18.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE DRD traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $9.75. 248,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,227. DRDGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.1328 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 1,190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 691.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 15,745 shares during the period. 11.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

