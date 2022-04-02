Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Up 5.8%

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.75 and last traded at $37.75. 8,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 411,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRQ. StockNews.com began coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Dril-Quip announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $121,901.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,783 shares of company stock valued at $254,708 in the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Dril-Quip in the third quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 75.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 309.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Dril-Quip in the third quarter worth $300,000.

Dril-Quip Company Profile (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.