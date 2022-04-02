Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DCT. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.10.
Shares of DCT traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,775,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,683. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.58. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -238.00, a P/E/G ratio of 35.41 and a beta of -0.41.
In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,250. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
