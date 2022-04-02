Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DCT. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Shares of DCT traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,775,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,683. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.58. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -238.00, a P/E/G ratio of 35.41 and a beta of -0.41.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,250. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

