Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.12, but opened at $18.84. Duck Creek Technologies shares last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 10,465 shares.

DCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $607,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 56,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 71,530 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -238.00, a PEG ratio of 35.41 and a beta of -0.41.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

