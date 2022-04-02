Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,993,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,411,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.58.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $112.82. 2,302,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041,102. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $112.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.14 and a 200 day moving average of $102.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

