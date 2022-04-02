Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) COO Brian Maxwell Sells 12,000 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $725,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Brian Maxwell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 15th, Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $585,000.00.
Dutch Bros stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $81.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 595.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on BROS shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.78.
Dutch Bros Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.
