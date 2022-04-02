Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DX. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jonestrading decreased their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.17. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $20.51.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 170.29% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $201,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,061 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Dynex Capital by 1,083.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 942,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,753,000 after purchasing an additional 863,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dynex Capital by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,744,000 after purchasing an additional 341,472 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter worth $3,914,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 393.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 201,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital (Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.