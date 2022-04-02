E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SSP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.02. 195,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,420. E.W. Scripps has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $23.61.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

