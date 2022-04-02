Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $401.21 Million

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

Brokerages expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXPGet Rating) to announce $401.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $385.00 million and the highest is $416.00 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $343.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.25.

NYSE:EXP traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.97. The company had a trading volume of 576,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.81. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $249,701,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,217,000 after acquiring an additional 554,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 453.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,961,000 after acquiring an additional 442,802 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,760,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 3,563.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 121,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.