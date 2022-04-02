Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $401.21 Million

Brokerages expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) to announce $401.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $385.00 million and the highest is $416.00 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $343.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.25.

NYSE:EXP traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.97. The company had a trading volume of 576,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.81. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $249,701,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,217,000 after acquiring an additional 554,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 453.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,961,000 after acquiring an additional 442,802 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,760,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 3,563.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 121,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

