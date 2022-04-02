Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.29. 174,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,463. The company has a market capitalization of $651.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.55 and a beta of 0.63. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $58.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.18.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

