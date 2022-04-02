easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Update

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the February 28th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ESYJY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 535 ($7.01) to GBX 620 ($8.12) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.79) to GBX 800 ($10.48) in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $773.33.

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $7.32 on Friday. easyJet has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

