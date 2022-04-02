Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,361,000 after buying an additional 17,928 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Ecolab by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,560,000 after buying an additional 49,836 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Ecolab by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $180.37 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.85 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.91.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

