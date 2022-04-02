Edward P. Garden Acquires 16,042 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) Director Edward P. Garden bought 16,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $573,822.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:JHG opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average of $40.25. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.45.
Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.
About Janus Henderson Group (Get Rating)
Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Janus Henderson Group (JHG)
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.