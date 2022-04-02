Edward P. Garden Acquires 16,042 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) Director Edward P. Garden bought 16,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $573,822.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:JHG opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average of $40.25. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

