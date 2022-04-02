Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EIGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.40% and a negative net margin of 279.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,769 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

