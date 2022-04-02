Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.53.

ESTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $986,350. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,982,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $817,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,957,000. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $92.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.39. Elastic has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $189.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

