Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
ESLT traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $219.97. 26,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,865. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.79. Elbit Systems has a 1 year low of $122.85 and a 1 year high of $238.97.
About Elbit Systems (Get Rating)
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.
