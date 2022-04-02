Eldorado Gold Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

EGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of EGO opened at $11.51 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $401,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,543,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 224,437 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 258.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 36,274 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 4,850.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 297,776 shares during the period. 56.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

