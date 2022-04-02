Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Receives $4.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.88.

ELMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ ELMS opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 9.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

