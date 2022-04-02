Electroneum (ETN) Reaches One Day Volume of $421,627.00

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $122.10 million and $421,627.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 105% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 65.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,916,553,329 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

