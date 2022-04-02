Elegant Hotels Group (LON:EHG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $109.75

Elegant Hotels Group PLC (LON:EHG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.75 ($1.44) and traded as high as GBX 109.75 ($1.44). Elegant Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 109.75 ($1.44), with a volume of 1,077,200 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 109.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 109.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £97.48 million and a PE ratio of 7.78.
About Elegant Hotels Group (LON:EHG)
Featured Stories
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Elegant Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elegant Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.