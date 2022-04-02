Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ ELOX opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELOX. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.60.
About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.