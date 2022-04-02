Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ELOX opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELOX. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18,444 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 25,222 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 537.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 64,183 shares during the last quarter. 23.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

