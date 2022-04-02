Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.11

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$58.11 and last traded at C$57.97, with a volume of 1129818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$57.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.19.

Get Enbridge alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$117.65 billion and a PE ratio of 20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$52.19.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.2300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total transaction of C$177,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,219,916.38. Also, Senior Officer Colin Kenneth Gruending sold 1,240 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.67, for a total transaction of C$71,510.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,232,055.28. Insiders sold a total of 13,133 shares of company stock worth $737,256 in the last three months.

Enbridge Company Profile (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.