Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) will announce $2.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the lowest is $1.99. Encore Capital Group posted earnings of $2.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $9.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $10.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECPG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $63.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.78. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

In other news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $315,396.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $619,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,780,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,613,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,529,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,347,000 after buying an additional 62,928 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,053,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,456,000 after buying an additional 194,267 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 845,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,499,000 after purchasing an additional 95,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 813,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,411 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

