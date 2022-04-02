Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Trading Down 3.3%

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 11,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,324,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

ENDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of $539.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Endo International had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The business had revenue of $789.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Endo International plc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 130.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

