Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $631.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) will announce $631.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $635.40 million and the lowest is $626.42 million. Endo International reported sales of $717.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $789.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.97 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENDP. TheStreet lowered shares of Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP remained flat at $$2.31 during midday trading on Monday. 4,322,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,330,908. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.12. Endo International has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $7.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Endo International by 127.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 294,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 164,841 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Endo International by 430.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,841 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Endo International by 130.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Endo International by 12.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 52,535 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

