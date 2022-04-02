Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.12. Energizer has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.09 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,540,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,743 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,492,000 after purchasing an additional 535,110 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth about $18,923,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 785,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,680,000 after purchasing an additional 409,675 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,713,000 after purchasing an additional 371,811 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

