Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.58

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.58 and last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 136648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 2.06.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after buying an additional 695,415 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 130,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 23,133 shares during the period. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

