Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENGIY shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Engie from €16.50 ($18.13) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Engie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Engie stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 210,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,715. Engie has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average is $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

