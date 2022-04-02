Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Short Interest Up 24.0% in March

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the February 28th total of 1,960,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 582,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. AlphaValue raised ENI to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ENI from €14.70 ($16.15) to €14.90 ($16.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ENI in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut ENI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 78,076 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,795 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,354,000 after buying an additional 27,639 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENI stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.68. 317,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,352. ENI has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average is $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.94.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.97 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 7.81%. Research analysts expect that ENI will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.9356 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is 36.22%.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

