Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CEO Sells $7,500,375.00 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $7,500,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 80,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $14,052,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $5,780,080.62.

On Thursday, December 30th, Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00.

ENPH stock opened at $205.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 201.85 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.01. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. Bank of America cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

