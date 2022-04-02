Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DGSE Companies, Inc. wholesales and retails jewelry, diamonds, fine watches and precious metal bullion products to domestic and international customers via traditional and Internet channels. A wholly-owned subsidiary, Silverman Consultants, Inc., is one of the oldest and largest jewelry liquidation firms in the United States. In addition to its retail facilities, the Company operates live Internet auctions which can be accessed at www.FirstJewelryAuctions.com and www.dgse.com. “

Shares of ELA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,673. Envela has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The company has a market cap of $124.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Envela ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Envela had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $44.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that Envela will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Schepp bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 16,731 shares of company stock worth $73,379 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envela in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Envela during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Envela by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 18,522 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Envela by 614.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Envela by 1,836.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

