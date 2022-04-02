Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EVA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enviva from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Enviva in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enviva in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Enviva from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

NYSE:EVA opened at $81.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.22 and a beta of 1.05. Enviva has a 52-week low of $46.95 and a 52-week high of $81.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average of $68.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $37,817,467.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ralph Alexander purchased 1,614 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $124,729.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Enviva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Enviva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Enviva by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Enviva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Enviva by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

