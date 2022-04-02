EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Up 3.2%

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $305.89 and last traded at $302.48. 3,899 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,418,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.00.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAM. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $359.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.10.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $525.22.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.2% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
