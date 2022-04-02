EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Up 3.2%

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $305.89 and last traded at $302.48. 3,899 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,418,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAM. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $359.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $525.22.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.2% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

