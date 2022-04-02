EQT (NYSE:EQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.22.

EQT stock opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.46.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 164,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

