Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Stake Reduced by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9,090.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 26.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.34. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -143.09 and a beta of 0.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQC. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

