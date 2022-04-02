Essex LLC Buys 15 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Essex LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE SHOP traded up $17.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $693.00. 2,941,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The company has a market cap of $87.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $727.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,166.21. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $510.02 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.45.

Shopify Profile (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.