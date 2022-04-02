Essex LLC Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Essex LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $38,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Shares of T traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.85. 1,721,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,856,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

