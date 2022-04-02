Essex LLC Has $373,000 Stock Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Essex LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,656,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,538,000 after purchasing an additional 170,830 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 175,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 446,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 169,937 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.89. 566,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,178. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $18.15.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

