Essex LLC Lowers Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Essex LLC decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,077 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,783,000 after buying an additional 303,506 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after buying an additional 7,959,247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,609 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,315,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,031,000 after purchasing an additional 144,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $631,278,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $5,404,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 635,585 shares of company stock valued at $57,204,925. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,638,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,588,305. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.42. The firm has a market cap of $151.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

