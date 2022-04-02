Essex LLC Sells 1,369 Shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)

Essex LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Annovis Bio worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 2,048.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Annovis Bio by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Annovis Bio by 6.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Annovis Bio by 50.0% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Annovis Bio during the second quarter worth $257,000. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANVS stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.83. 29,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,972. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.32. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $132.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.94.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

