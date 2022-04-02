Essex LLC Sells 2,090 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Essex LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $150,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.79. 547,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,719. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.77 and a 52-week high of $50.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.23.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.