Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

EEFT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.60.

NASDAQ EEFT traded up $1.88 on Thursday, hitting $132.03. 385,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,483. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 100.79 and a beta of 1.44. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $96.30 and a 12 month high of $159.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.05 and a 200-day moving average of $123.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $811.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.42 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,361,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,561,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,702,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,057,000 after purchasing an additional 187,610 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

